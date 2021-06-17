Top Vietnamese and Chinese legislators hold phone talks

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu discussed boosting relations between the two countries in politics and the economy as well as maintaining peace in the East Sea during phone talks on Thursday.
They spoke highly of achievements in relations between the two Parties and States in recent years, particularly ties between the two legislative bodies.
NA Chairman Huệ detailed the socio-economic development of Việt Nam, particularly the country's implementation of the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while developing the economy.
He congratulated China for its achievements in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, recovering economic activities and poverty eradication.
To enhance the comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership between Việt Nam and China, NA Chairman Huệ suggested the two sides increase exchanges of delegations at all levels and co-ordination in border management on land as well as enhance trade exchanges and co-operation between localities.
He proposed China import more Vietnamese goods and support Việt Nam in COVID-19 prevention and control.
The top Vietnamese legislator also suggested the two sides try to maintain peace and stability and reasonably handle issues at sea and respect the legitimate interests of each other, based on the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues between Việt Nam and China and in line with international laws.
The Chinese official congratulated Việt Nam for its socio-economic development and said he believed under the leadership of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam would continue developing and gain more success.
He agreed that the two countries need to continue promoting exchanges between delegations of all levels and said China was willing to continue supporting Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19 and suggested the two countries continue maintaining peace and stability in the sea, effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and soon reach agreement on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC). — VNS
