Top leader of Laos begins official friendship visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his wife and a high-ranking delegation from the Lao Party and State, began an official friendship visit to Việt Nam on June 28.
The two-day visit was made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc.
This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-2026 tenure. The visit also aims to implement consistent foreign policy between Laos and Việt Nam in reserving and promoting their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation of the two countries.
During his trip, the Lao leader will meet with Vietnamese high-ranking leaders and witness the signing of cooperation agreements between the countries.
The visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to further exchange experiences in development, and seek measures to push ahead with the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries in 2021 and the years to come. — VNS
