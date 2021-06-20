The charms on the borderline

By Huu Long

Ban Gioc Waterfall – PHOTOS: HUU LONG

HCMC – The northern mountainous borderline province of Cao Bang is beautiful all year round relying on its highland terrain.

August and September are said to be the best time to visit Cao Bang, a northern province bordering China. During this period, Ban Gioc Waterfall, which is a natural borderline separating Vietnam and China, fully exposes its beauty. The waterfall is one of the 10 most spectacular cascading scenes in the world, according to Touropia in 2015. Moreover, tourists will be enchanted by the peaceful views of sunset in the smoky air from local kitchens and the yellow rice fields.

In the end of the year, buckwheat flower fields stretching from mountains to valleys are in full bloom. Meanwhile, blooming wild sunflowers are blowing in the wind.

Aside from Ban Gioc Waterfall, Cao Bang also offers other attractions which are arguably equally beautiful. Thang Hen Lake, Nguom Ngao Cave and Thung Na Ma Valley all boast mountainscapes so idyllic that tourists may feel they are lost in paradise. Thung Na Ma, also known as Thung Nam Tra or Mat Than (God's Eye) Valley, is a must-see destination when somebody travels to Cao Bang.

Thang Hen Lake

To reach Thung Na Ma, which is roughly 30 kilometers from the heart of Cao Bang City, tourists have to get over Ma Phuc Pass. Then, they follow a path lined by stone fence meandering serpentine-fashion to the valley.

It takes visitors about 15 minutes to walk on the 1.5-kilometer path. The short walk gives tourists a chance to enjoy scenic and peaceful views along the way where terraced rice and corn fields, stilt houses and herds of grazing cows and buffalos are among the best offers.

The valley is walled by Phja Piota and Doc Nhan (One Eye) mountains overlooking a big lake with crystal clear blue water. Especially, Doc Nhan Mountain highlights a 50-meter diameter hollow through it the view of the bright sun and blue sky on the other side of the mountain can be seen.

Doc Nhan Mountain

