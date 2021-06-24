The Ascott Vietnam donates VNĐ500m to COVID-19 vaccine fund

HÀ NỘI – The Ascott International Management Vietnam in support of the Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed VNĐ500 million to the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund via the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Lew Yen Ping (fourth, left) hands over the token of donation to Vice President of VFF – Nguyen Huu Dzung (third from right). Photo courtesy of Ascott Vietnam.

The fund was set up for the purchasing of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad and for supporting the production of made-in-Vietnam vaccines towards fulfilling the target of inoculating 70 per cent of Việt Nam's 98-million population, to help the country quickly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and soon stabilize the socio-economy.

The Ascott International Management Vietnam is the management company of The Ascott Limited, a CapitaLand's wholly-owned lodging business unit.

Lew Yen Ping – Regional General Manager to Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, said: "Throughout our 27 years of operation in Vietnam, Ascott's sustainability strategy, aligned with its credo of 'Building People, Building Communities', committed to improving the economic and social well-being of its stakeholders and community in which we operate. COVID-19 has changed the way the world lives tremendously. Despite the COVID-19 impacts, we believe in conducting responsible business. We stand in solidarity with the local communities to ride through these challenging times."VNS