TCC Group donates US$1 million to Viet Nam’s COVID-19 Vaccine Fund

Tran Kim Nga, representative of TCC Group hands over the US$1 million donation to President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on June 24 in Hà Nội. — Photo TCC Group

Thailand's TCC Group, in coordination with the Sirivadhanabhakdi Foundation, has contributed US$1 million (VND23 billion) to help the Government of Viet Nam in promoting COVID-19 vaccination for the community and labour force.

Accordingly, TCC Group contributed VND11.5 billion to Viet Nam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund via the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to help the Government provide free vaccination to people in a bid to bring life back to normal and promote economic recovery. The remaining amount will be used to support approximately 80,000 people, who are the employees of the group's staff and their families in Viet Nam, in getting vaccinated when it is allowed.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, representative of TCC Group Tran Kim Nga Nga highly appreciated the Vietnamese Government's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and helping the country's economy record one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world in 2020.

"Given the Government's initiative to establish the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and the unanimity of businesses and the people, we believe that Viet Nam will soon obtain the target of herd immunity against COVID-19 and continuing high recovery of economic growth," said Nga.

"Ensuring labourer safety and production stability during COVID-19 is one of the top priorities for all the subsidiaries of TCC Group in Viet Nam. Therefore, we are happy to contribute our part to the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund in a hope that all the staff members of the group will be vaccinated in order to reach the "dual goal”: preventing the pandemic and developing the group's business, contributing to the common growth of Vietnamese economy," added Nga.

At the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien praised the contribution of TCC Group in helping the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Viet Nam’s opportunity to access vaccines is feasible and achievable in the near future so that all Vietnamese people can get free vaccination. We will allocate collected money openly, transparently and for the right purposes," said Chien.

As one of Thailand's largest investors in Viet Nam, TCC Group has been operating in Viet Nam over the past 30 years, with total investment capital of US$6 billion through its subsidiaries, including Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), MM Mega Market (Vietnam) Company Limited, Phu Thai Group, Joint Venture at Melia Hotel in Ha Noi and Joint Venture at Me Linh Point Tower in HCM City. — VNS