Tay Ninh suspends passenger transport services to Binh Duong

The Saigon Times

Passenger coaches are parked at a coach station. Tay Ninh Province suspended public passenger transport services to Binh Duong Province from today, June 23, until further notice – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Tay Ninh Province has suspended public passenger transport services to Binh Duong Province from today, June 23, until further notice to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to the provincial Department of Transport.

Under the decision, taxis, contract vehicles and passenger coaches must stop their operations from Tay Ninh Province to Thuan An City, Tan Uyen Town, and some wards in Thu Dau Mot City in Binh Duong Province, which have been hit by Covid-19.

As for interprovincial coaches, buses, taxis and vehicles traveling between Tay Ninh Province and other provinces or cities, when passing through these parts of Binh Duong Province, they must not stop there for drop-off or pickup services.

In addition, coaches and vehicles must not use more than 50% of their seats, nor carry over 10 passengers at a time and have to comply with Covid-19 safety measures, the local media reported.

The provincial department assigned the competent forces to regularly launch checks into coach and bus stations and tighten control at coronavirus checkpoints as well as impose harsh sanctions on violators.

Apart from the suspension, the provincial department has set up one more coronavirus checkpoint on Provincial Road 789 connecting Tay Ninh with HCMC and Binh Duong to control the number of vehicles and people entering the province.

Tay Ninh suspends passenger transport services to Binh Duong have 361 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.