Strong cash flow helps VN-Index rise to new high

A man watches stock prices on TV screens. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose to a new record of 1,405.96 points on Monday, June 28 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 1.14%, or 15.84 points, to set a new record of 1,405.96 points today, June 28.

The southern bourse saw over 699.5 million shares worth VND23.2 trillion changing hands, increasing 17% in volume and 21.3% in value against the previous session. Some 44.9 million shares worth VND1.64 trillion were traded in block deals. Gaining stocks outnumbered decliners by 234 to 154.

Bank stocks were the biggest gainers, with MSB and TPB shooting up to the ceiling prices at VND30,300 and VND37,650, respectively. OCB, BID and TCB rose over 3% and HDB increased 2%.

MSB and TCB were the most actively traded bank stocks, with 26.63 million and 25.67 million shares changing hands, respectively. STB, MBB, VPB, CTG and TPB had 10-20 million shares traded each.

Among steel stocks, HPG was the only one that lost ground. Meanwhile, HSG and HPG rose over 3% and NKG shot up to the ceiling price. HPG took the lead in terms of liquidity on the southern bourse with more than 39 million shares changing hands.

Other significant gainers among bluechips were housing developer VHM, rubber group GVR and consumer goods producer MSN.

In the group of small and medium stocks, many shot up to the ceiling prices such as AAA, CKG, VNE, TGG, VTO, PLP, TNT, IJC and TTF.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 1.53%, or 4.87 points, to close at 323.1 points. There were 127.96 million shares worth some VND2.96 trillion changing hands.

In the HNX30 basket, NBC, TVD, TC6, THT and TDN shot up to the ceiling prices.

Other major contributors included lender SHB, which went up 3.3% to VND28,000, and lender NVB, up 1.6% to VND19,300. Industrial development corporation IDC, securities corporation VND and agricultural firm PAN extended more than 1%.

SHB led the northern market in terms of liquidity with 35 million shares changing hands, followed by food service company KLF and petroleum firm PVS with over 10 million shares each.

