Mission for a new decade The Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2020, themed “Sustainable development in the new decade: Turning challenges into opportunities”, took place in Hanoi on December 10, 2020. The key issues discussed were lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as core issues that need to be addressed for inclusive and permanent socioeconomic growth in the decade 2021-2030. These include sustainable corporate governance, accelerating the circular economy and enhancing public-private partnership (PPP) for sustainable growth. Addressing the forum, co-organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD), Heineken Vietnam presented the company’s best practice RESOLVE model (Regenerate, Share, Optimize, Loop, Virtualize, and Exchange). This is a circular economy framework using a holistic approach to create sustainable environmental value, such as reducing carbon emissions, protecting water resources, and utilizing all natural resources. Corporate Affairs Director at Heineken Vietnam Holly Bostock said the company has set ambitious targets to achieve zero waste and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. In 2019, Heineken Vietnam’s circular economy model provided 212,000 jobs (directly and indirectly) and contributed 0.95 percent to Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP), through its value chain including VND5.7… Read full this story

Strategic focus for new decade: Sustainable business development have 226 words, post on ven.vn at June 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.