Storm Usagi devastates central, southern localities

Hanoi (VNA) – The largest economic hub in southern Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City suffered from widespread floods and one person was killed when a tree uprooted in the city as part of consequences of Storm Usagi.
The storm, the ninth entering the East Sea this year, landed in coastal areas from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Ben Tre on November 25, bringing winds measuring 40-60km/h and gusting up to 89-102 km/h along with 150mm of rainfall.
Usagi has weakened into a tropical depression, but it is expect to dump another 200-300mm on November 26, prompting authorities in HCM City and some other provinces to close school on the day.
The North-South railway service was disrupted as two sections on the route in the central province of Ninh Thuan were damaged.
Airlines also had to reschedule or cancel many flights to and from localities in the region affected by the storm on November 24 and 25.
Initial reports from localities said more than 2.6km of dykes were damaged, 46 ships were sunken, more than 1,000 ha of rice and other food crops were inundated due to the storm.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting expected the tropical depression to move to the Vietnam– Cambodia border by 1 a.m on November 26.-VNA
