Six more factories in HCMC under lockdown

The gate of the Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in HCMC's Cu Chi District. Six more industrial parks in HCMC have been put under lockdown – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Six more factories with nearly 3,000 workers in industrial parks in HCMC's Binh Tan, Binh Chanh and Cu Chi Districts have been put under lockdown as suspected Covid-19 cases have been detected in these factories.

Specifically, after detecting two cases on June 15, a factory of Trung Son Food JSC in the Tan Tao Industrial Park in Binh Tan District has been locked down. Over 140 F1 cases have been sent into centralized quarantine centers, while nearly 800 other workers have been quarantined at the factory for 14 days, the local media reported.

On the same day, a garment factory and a plant of Van Duc Food Co., Ltd with 1,000 workers in the Vinh Loc A Industrial Park in Binh Chanh District were also put under lockdown. The case at the garment factory was linked to the mechanical factory infection cluster in Hoc Mon District.

Moreover, five suspected Covid-19 cases were detected in a factory of Hanjoo Trade Co., Ltd with 550 employees in the Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi District and the company's factory has been locked down since June 15.

The first case was found in the factory on June 12. He developed symptoms of a headache, sore throat and fatigue. He later visited Xuyen A Hospital and tested positive for Covid-19.

On the same day, the Cu Chi District Medical Center coordinated with competent agencies and the management board of the Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park to take samples from all the employees of Hanjoo Trade Co., Ltd. for testing.

Nearly 300 people in close contact with the five cases have been sent to centralized quarantine centers. The company has suspended its operations and quarantined 21 people who were in indirect contact with the cases at the company.

On June 12, two factories of Duy Tan Mold Co., Ltd and Cloth & People Vina Co., Ltd in the Tan Tao Industrial Park faced the same fate as three Covid-19 cases were reported in these factories, which have a total of nearly 500 employees.

In addition to these six factories, some others in HCMC have allowed their workers to stay at home and suspended their operation, such as Pouyuen Vietnam Co., Ltd in Binh Tan District and Vietnam Samho Co., Ltd in Cu Chi District.

HCMC is now home to 1.6 million workers, including more than 320,000 people in 17 industrial and export processing zones and the Saigon Hi-tech Park.

