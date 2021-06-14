Seminar teaches parents how to protect children

Speakers at the event on Sunday to share with parents and caregivers knowledge to prevent accidents and injuries to children during summer vacation. — Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese children might be enjoying their early summer holidays, but parents are concerned about the safety of their kids while they go about their daily business.

To solve this problem, the Department of Child Affairs under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), Research Centre for Management and Sustainable Development (MSD) and Child Rights Governance Network, held an online seminar to teach parents and caregivers how to prevent accidents and injuries as well as respond to any unfortunate situations.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, Nguyễn Trọng An, former deputy director of the Department of Child Affairs, said accidents happen mostly in and around the house, with the most common drowning.

“We often think that the house is a safe environment, but in reality, there are many potential risks," he said.

Tragic accidents could occur if children play with electric plugs, detergents or medicines, he added.

He noted that the role of the family in child protection and building a safe house is extremely important.

“A child-safe house will provide parents with knowledge and ways to detect the risks of accidents for children in the house,” said An.

According to Đặng Hoa Nam, Director General of the Department of Child Affairs, people need to realise the importance of protecting children.

“We always ask the locality not only to offer condolences but to find out why the children drowned in order to have solutions to protect children," he said.

Creating a safe physical environment for children and ensuring a safe environment in the family and community is very important.

Many children die every year from drowning or falling from a height due to adults’ carelessness and ignorance, said Nam.

Children, parents and family members also need to learn safety skills.

Building skills for families to prevent accidents and first aid knowledge is very important, he said, adding that sanctions should be promoted to protect children in families and communities.

“Child protection is not only part of a five-year or 10-year national programme, but it’s the work of every family and each person,” Nam said.

Ensuring the safety of children is not only the responsibility of parents and carers but also the responsibility of the whole community, according to Nguyễn Hải Anh, an expert from MSD.

Every parent must be an example for their children in obeying safety regulations and help them to form good habits, she said.

At the seminar, speakers also shared more about how to prevent drowning accidents among children – the leading cause of death for children in the summer.

Nam said knowing how to swim is important for children to protect themselves.

Children need to learn to swim safely and be equipped with safety skills in the water environment.

The number of children who die by drowning in Việt Nam is 10 times higher than in other developing countries. Drowning claims the lives of more than 2,000 children each year in Việt Nam, according to MoLISA. — VNS