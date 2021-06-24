Seminar talks theoretical, practical issues in Party building

The event, drawing leaders from some central commissions, ministries, and agencies, aimed to gather opinions for the compilation of an advisory report to be submitted to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

Participants focused on some newly-arising theoretical and practical issues related to Party building and rectification; the prevention of and fight against the degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; as well as signs of internal "self-evolution" and "self-transformation."

The steering viewpoints, focal tasks, and breakthrough solutions to continue promoting the Party building and rectification work were also high on the agenda.

They assessed the implementation of the resolution on the issue released at the fourth session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee in October 2016, pointed out shortcomings and causes, and proposed solutions to the pressing matters in Party building.

In his closing remarks, Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Theoretical Council and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, asked for more seminars and fact-finding tours of some localities to be organized in order to define clearly the advisory report's content so that the report will be completed early and submitted to the Politburo and the Secretariat in the time ahead.

Source: VNA