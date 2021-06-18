The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela together with the Venezuela-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET) co-organized the event.
In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen thanked Vietnam's Thai Binh Investment Trading Corporation and Hanoi Trade Corporation (Hapro) for their collaboration with the embassy in offering information about Vietnamese exports as well as supporting and attending its virtual workshops.
A Vietnamese – Venezuela trade is changing positively, increasing exchanges of information and trade opportunities between their businesses are important to fostering the nation's comprehensive partnership.
Representatives from the two companies said through CAVENVIET, they want to connect with Venezuelan partners; fuel the export of farm produce, home products, consumer goods, and electronic devices; and help Venezuelan firms enter the Vietnamese market of nearly 100 million people.
CAVENVIET President Oswaldo Hernandez pledged his commitment to translating the Vietnamese side's proposals into reality in contribution to diversifying trade and promoting economic relations between the countries.
Source: VNA
- Price-Fixing Worries Aired at U.S. B2B Seminar
- Vietnam links trade development with social security: minister
- Minority B2B Venture Folds
- Microsoft Leads Promotional Tour for B2B ePurchasing
- PODCAST As the Cloud Shapes B2B, B2B Shapes the Cloud
- B2B in a Web 2.0 World, Part 1: Digital Media Relations
- US Trade Rep Fingers Russia, China in Intellectual Property Report
- B2B in a Web 2.0 World, Part 3: TV Media Relations
- Portals in an E-Commerce 2.0 World
- Fifth Ben Tre coconut festival to open in November
- Tug of labor war
- Indie Games Poland Foundation Interview — Jakub Marszałkowski Talks GIC and Poland’s Up and Coming Indie Gaming Scene
Seminar discusses Vietnam-Venezuela B2B trade have 257 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.