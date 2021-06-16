Samsung Vietnam provides support of VNĐ56 billion (US$2.4 million) to prevent and control COVID-19 in Việt Nam

Samsung Vietnam yesterday received a certificate for its contribution to COVID-19 prevention and control in Bắc Giang Province. — Photo courtesy of the firm

BẮC GIANG — Samsung Vietnam on Wednesday was awarded a certificate for its contribution to COVID-19 prevention and control in Bắc Giang Province by the province's Fatherland Front, with specialised medical equipment worth VNĐ6 billion.

Earlier, Samsung Vietnam also carried out a series of activities to support COVID-19 prevention and control in localities, including: donating VNĐ10 billion to Bắc Ninh, delivering 1,000 gifts worth VNĐ585 million to support the frontline forces in the prevention of COVID-19 in Thái Nguyên Province.

Notably, at the launching ceremony of Việt Nam's National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund held on June 5, 2021, Samsung Vietnam donated VNĐ40 billion to the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund to help in the fight against the fourth COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam.

Choi Joo Ho – President of Samsung Vietnam, said: "We hope that the contributions of Samsung Vietnam together with other businesses and organisations in society will help advance Việt Nam’s herd immunity and return to precious daily life as soon as possible, as well as contribute a part to the prevention and control of the COVID-19. Samsung Vietnam is doing its best to achieve the two goals of effective COVID-19 prevention and economic development by promoting the safety of employees and local communities and maintaining stable production and export."

In April 2020, Samsung Vietnam also donated VNĐ10 billion to help the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which VNĐ7 billion was given to the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, VNĐ3 billion was given to the Fatherland Front of Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces with VNĐ1.5 billion for each unit. In addition to the financial support from the company, employees of Samsung Vietnam’s factories have also donated VNĐ1.6 billion for the prevention of COVID-19 in Băc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces.

Through strong pandemic prevention activities, Samsung Vietnam is making efforts to protect the health of employees and local people, while ensuring production stability and fulfilling set export targets.

In addition to basic pandemic prevention measures such as: checking the body temperature of employees at the entrance, disinfecting all areas in the factory, ensuring a safe distance between employees, installing partitions to prevent direct contact at the cafeteria, meeting rooms, operating the screening area inside and outside the factory recently, due to the spread of the disease, Samsung has increased the application of strict pandemic prevention measures such as: increasing the number of employees working from home and resident employees working at the factory; conducting large-scale COVID-19 testing; providing free KF-94/KN-95 masks for employees; performing daily medical declaration for employees through internal electronic system. — VNS