Saigon Newport Corporation takes care of Vietnamese Heroic Mother in Dong Thap

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Thao, a native of Binh Tan hamlet, Binh Thanh commune, Cao Lanh district, Dong Thap province had two sons who sacrificed their lives for national independence.

As known, the SNP will be responsible for looking after mother Thao from July 2021 with a yearly allowance of VND 22 million (including gifts on special days and Tet holiday).

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Cao Lanh district People's Committee Bui Tan Phuoc expressed his thanks for the SNP's care, underlining that the meaningful activity has contributed to supporting all-level Party committees and local authorities in caring for policy families, as well as beautifying the image of Uncle's Ho soldiers in people's hearts.

Up to now, the SNP has committed to taking care of 40 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers (19 mothers are now still alive) in Dong Thap alone.

