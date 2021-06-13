Chef Lê Đức Hải from Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội

Rice dumplings (bánh bột lọc)

Ingredients:

– Cassava starch: 400gr

– Shrimp: 200gr

– Pork belly: 200gr

– Garlic: 20gr

– Dried onion: 20gr

– Chili powder: 1/2tsp

– Fresh chili: 3 pcs

– Fresh onion: 5gr

– Sugar: 2tsp

– Mix broth: 1tsp

– Cooking oil:

– Fish sauce: 2tsp

– Salt : 1tsp

How to cook the dumplings:

– Pork belly cut into pieces and mix with shrimp and others materials such as minced garlic, pepper, mix broth, chili powder and salt and stir them well and soak them for 10 minutes.

– Use a pan with cooking oil to fry minced dried onion and garlic then pour the above-mentioned mix to stir them well before putting sugar in and cook for 15 minutes.

– Use 250gr cassava starch and put in the first bowl, then put the remainder in the second bowl.

– Pour 250ml of boiled water into the first bowl, stir it well, then mix it with the second bowl and continue to knead it until it becomes fine dough without sticking.

– Cut the kneaded dough into pieces and put a piece of shrimp and a tsp of fried pork belly in the middle of the dough and fold it up.

– Put these dumplings into a pot of boiling water for 10 minutes until they float then take them out to put them into a big bowl of cold water for a minute then continue to mix them with fried green onion and pork fat.

Notes:

– The dumplings are tastier when wrapped in banana leaf before steaming.

– You can make many such dumplings at the same time then freeze them in the refrigerator. Whenever you want to eat them, you can steam them again (the dumplings' quality is unchanged). VNS