Quang Tri inks MoU with Singapore Manufacturing Federation

At the signing ceremony (Photo: laodong.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The People's Committee of the central province of Quang Tri signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Manufacturing Federation ( SMF ) via a video conference on June 11.

The two sides have agreed that this year the Singaporean not-for-profit organisation will introduce experts to assist the province with its planning and propose ideas, solutions, and adjustments to a master plan and another for the South East Quang Tri coastal economic zone.

Quang Tri authorities have allowed enterprises introduced by SMF to conduct feasible studies and submit investment proposals for certain infrastructure projects, including those on the construction of airports, seaports, and industrial parks in the province.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Quang Tung said the MoU signing marks a milestone in Quang Tri's socio-economic development strategy and presents opportunities for the comprehensive and sustainable development of the two sides' operations in the time to come.

He also voiced his hope that SMF will promptly carry out cooperation plans and propose ideas that capitalise on the potential and advantages the province holds.

SMF has studied opportunities for Singaporean firms to invest in Quang Tri since 2016, SMF President Douglas Foo said./.