PVI Insurance becomes partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network

PVI Insurance recently signed a partnership deal with Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network .

It came as part of the company's strategy to provide diverse, flexible and appropriate healthcare programmes to multinational corporations as mandated by the government.

Under the agreement, PVI Insurance will be a partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network (ZGEBS), which is built on Zurich's long presence in pooling, captive and cross-border solutions and market-leading expertise in designing successful international programmes for general insurance.

A Zurich Group's office

The ZGEBS network includes over 100 local insurance carriers with specialist capabilities in more than 130 markets. It has more than a million employees working for over 125 multinational customers.

After the tie – up, PVI Insurance will be providing group life, accident, disability, and medical coverage to ZGEBS's multinational customers in Viet Nam.

By entering the ZGEBS network, PVI Insurance will improve its healthcare products for clients in Viet Nam, ensuring long – term stability of the insurance programme and coverage by taking advantage not only its own capacity but also the capacity of the region and the world.

"We are delighted to be part of the ZGEBS network and to be able to provide our market leading employee benefits solutions to our mutual customers in Viet Nam," Thanh Danh Francois Duong, chairman of PVI Insurance, said.

Rob Brown, head of network partner management at ZGEBS, said: "We're proud to have such a strong partner in Vietnam who is able to provide exceptional employee benefits coverage to our multinational clients in this fast-growing, important market. ZGEBS network partners are all high-performing companies in their local markets and it is wonderful to be further expanding our global network with an experienced market leader like PVI Insurance."

The aim of PVI Insurance is to ensure the stability of its insurance programmes through better insurance coverage for clients, improving service quality for corporate clients, optimising cost control in the context of medical costs increasing quickly in Vietnam in recent times, and elevating services towards international standards.

Established in 1996, PVI Insurance Corporation grew from being an internal insurance company for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Corporation (now known as PetroVietnam, PVN).

PVI Insurance has become the top industrial insurer in Viet Nam and a leading insurance partner of companies operating in key sectors like energy, marine and property – engineering.

PVI Tower in the capital city of Hà Nội.

It has also been an important partner of large corporations both at home and abroad. As of the first Quarter of 2021 PVI Insurance topped the market in terms of both revenues and profits.

Box:

Over 25 years the PVI brand has grown strongly and recognised by prestigious Vietnamese and foreign organisations. It has a network of affiliated companies and offers full utility services.

PVI Insurance currently has the largest chartered capital in the Vietnamese non- life insurance industry, and its financial capacity has been rated by AM Best at B++ (Good) for years.

HDI Global SE is a leading insurance company in Germany and Europe and now is the biggest shareholder of PVI. HDI Global plans to develop direct insurance in Southeast Asia through PVI. With the backing of HDI Global, PVI Insurance’s vision is to build one of the leading insurance companies in Southeast Asia in the near future.

Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions provides global solutions for multinational companies. From multinational pooling and captive services to innovative global underwriting programmes, it offers multinational companies a holistic approach to risk management and financing solutions, maximising the value of their global employee benefit plans.

ZGEBS has a global network of market-leading insurance companies offering products and services in over 130 locations. It works with subsidiaries and top-quality local insurers in countries where it does not have a local presence. Regardless of ownership, all partners in the network share a common purpose: to offer competitive, high-quality products and services.