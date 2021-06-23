President Phúc urges deepening Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets the visiting First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has urged Việt Nam and the UK to continue deepening their bilateral strategic partnership to meet the interests of the two countries and contribute to regional and world peace, stability and cooperation.

The President was speaking during a reception for First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab in Hà Nội on Tuesday, during his official visit to Việt Nam.

He said the two sides should give priority to the effective implementation of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) towards creating breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation, affirming that Việt Nam will create all possible conditions for UK businesses to invest in potential fields such as banking, insurance, financial services, digital services and renewable energy.

Phúc hailed the UK as a leading country in Europe and the world in researching, developing and administering COVID-19 vaccines, and asked the UK to help Việt Nam access vaccine supply and production technology.

Secretary of State Raab underlined that the UK attaches importance to developing relations with Việt Nam as the UK is adjusting its policy towards the Indo-Pacific region post Brexit. He informed President Phúc that he had discussed with Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn the measures to implement the content of the bilateral strategic partnership, with a focus on the resumption of delegation exchange, cooperation mechanisms and orientations for coordination to optimise opportunities brought by the UKVFTA.

The official said he was impressed by Việt Nam's achievements in controlling COVID-19, and said the UK is ready to contribute vaccines as part of global efforts to control the pandemic, including providing vaccines to friendly countries and strategic partners like Việt Nam.

He thanked Việt Nam, with its rising role in the region, for actively backing the UK in promoting its cooperation with ASEAN and negotiating on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The two sides agreed to work closely at important multilateral forums in 2021 such as the UN Security Council, ASEM and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

President Phuc spoke highly of the UK's role and contribution to peace, security, and maritime freedom in the region and the world.

The UK official affirmed the importance of ensuring maritime and navigation freedom, security and peace in the East Sea, and emphasised compliance to international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). — VNS