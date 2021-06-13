President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, lifestyle are precious assets: Party chief

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality, and lifestyle are precious spiritual assets of the Vietnamese Party and people, illuminating the revolutionary cause, leading to the victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng made the remarks at the national teleconference reviewing the five-year implementation of the 12th-tenure Politburo’s Directive 05-CT-TW on enhancing the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh ‘s thought, morality and lifestyle on Saturday.

Learning and following the late leader's thought, morality and lifestyle is a necessary, regular and indispensable task for the entire Party and people, particularly Party organisations, State agencies and officials and Party members.

On behalf of the Party Central Committee, the Party chief welcomed and praised collectives and individuals that stand out in performing this task.

The nation's revolutionary cause is still facing many difficulties and challenges, he noted, given rapid, complex and unpredictable developments of the national and global situations.

He stressed the importance of continuing learning and following the President's ideology, morality and lifestyle, and highlighted the need for officials and Party members to set good examples for others.

The leader expressed his hope that this task will continue to be enhanced in a more substantive and effective manner so as to contribute to the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution as well as the nation building, safeguarding and renewal cause.

The national teleconference also saw the presence of Politburo members: State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng. — VNS