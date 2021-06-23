President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Management Board meets with press agencies

Addressing the event, Major General Bui Hai Son, Acting Director of the management board and Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum Protection Command, affirmed that over the past time, leaders of the management board have always embraced the directions of the Central Military Commission and General Department of Politics, while closely working with press agencies to disseminate information about the Party's guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and their missions to preserve President Ho Chi Minh’s body.

Meanwhile, the People's Army Newspaper, Tien Phong Newspaper and the Military Broadcasting Center also posted many reports to honor outstanding groups and individuals of the management board and command who excellently performed their special political tasks and organized patriotic emulation movements, especially the "Determination to Win" emulation movement. These new products contributed to encouraging troops to overcome difficulties and fulfil their assigned missions.

On this occasion, leaders of the management board and the command urged the press agencies to continue promoting dissemination about defense and security tasks, the preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s body, and promoting the political and cultural significance of the mausoleum in the current context.

On this occasion, 11 outstanding individuals were presented with certificates of merit by the management board for their contributions in disseminating information about the long-term preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s body in 2020.

