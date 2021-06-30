Poverty reduction programme exceeded targets: official

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The poverty reduction programme in 2016-20 exceeded targets assigned by the National Assembly (NA) and the Government, contributing to ensuring social security, promoting economic growth and sustainable development, a top legislator has said.

Vice Chairman of the NA Trần Thanh Mẫn made the statement on Tuesday while presiding over the 21st plenary session of the NA's Committee on Social Affairs.

However, he said, poverty reduction results were not sustainable and the risk of falling back into poverty was still high, while the income gap between the rich and the poor was still large.

Some policies had not been effective in practice and investment resources for poverty reduction had not met practical needs.

Mẫn said that going forward, the poverty reduction programme should ensure consistency with the 10-year socio-economic development strategy 2021-30, the five-year socio-economic development plan, and the national target programme on building new rural areas for 2021-25.

The programme should be implemented with multi-dimensional poverty reduction solutions to renovate the approach to poverty reduction and encourage the poor to rise out of poverty, especially in areas with a large number of ethnic minorities.

Politburo Resolution 21 issued on November 22, 2012, on strengthening the Party’s leadership in social insurance and health insurance for 2012-20 has emphasised the importance of social insurance.

Social insurance has since become the main policy of the national social security system.

Over the years, Việt Nam’s social insurance policy has gradually improved, with coverage expanded and opportunities created for all people to access, participate in and benefit from the policy.

However, said Mẫn, there were still issues that need to be considered when participating in compulsory social insurance, the implementation of social insurance policies, the management and use of the social insurance fund, late payment, debt payment, evasion of payment and profiteering of social insurance and unemployment insurance.

Mẫn said inspections were very important as a basis for amending and supplementing the Law on Social Insurance. The issues the committee considers in the meeting would be an important basis for the 15th NA deputies to give opinions on approving investment policies in the national targeted programme for 2021-25.

During the session, participants also commented on the National Target Programme on Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Social Security for 2021-25. — VNS