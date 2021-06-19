Politburo, Secretariat give warnings to Bình Dương province’s leaders

Trần Văn Nam
HÀ NỘI – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on June 18 decided disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Bình Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of the province.
At a meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng considering a proposal put forward by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat held that the Standing Board of the Bình Dương Provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure and the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated centralised democracy principles, loosened leadership resulting in several Party units and members violating the Party's regulations and the State's laws on the use and management of public land, capital and assets under the management of the provincial Party Committee, causing serious consequences and significant losses to the State budget.
According to the Secretariat, Trần Văn Nam, in his capacity as member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, head of the provincial delegation of deputies to the 14th National Assembly, was responsible for violations and shortcomings committed by the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure.
Phạm Văn Cành, when holding the position of Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee; and Trần Thanh Liêm, when working as Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, violated principles of centralised democracy and took direct responsibilities for the wrongdoings that caused State asset losses.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thanh Trúc and the provincial Chief Inspector Trần Xuân Lâm were also involved in the above-said wrongdoings.
Violations by these collectives and individuals were extremely serious, causing huge losses to the Party and State's budget, damaging the reputation of the provincial Party organisation and administration and causing public concern, the Politburo and the Secretariat concluded.
The Politburo decided to give a warning as a disciplinary measure against the Standing Board of the Bình Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure. The Secretariat also issued a warning to the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure.
The Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee consider imposing a disciplinary measure against Trần Văn Nam.
The Secretariat also decided to dismiss Phạm Văn Cành, Trần Thanh Liêm, Nguyễn Thanh Trúc and Trần Thanh Lâm from all Party positions. VNS
- Five turn selves in following fatal attack on gang leader in Ho Chi Minh City
- Gang leader ambushed, killed by machete-wielding men in Ho Chi Minh City
- Experts warn of trade fraud risks in wood industry
- Environmental agency upholds warning against air pollution in Hanoi
- Vietnam – a destination for foreign investors
- Firms follow Government lead, set cautious targets
- Vietnam, Italy deepen all-around ties
- Central Vietnam scrambles to strengthen dykes, evacuate residents as storm Nakri nears
- Caring for the community
- Typhoon Nakri to hit Vietnam mainland tonight and weaken
- Vietnam’s IT gets golden chance from fresh investment wave
- Meaningful activities to mark the War Invalids’ and Martyrs’ Day
- Youngest victims in UK truck tragedy were 15
- Hanoi open dragon boat race 2019 kicks off
- Students dead, activists arrested amid protests to stop legal changes in Indonesia
Politburo, Secretariat give warnings to Bình Dương province’s leaders have 599 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.