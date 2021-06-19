Politburo, Secretariat give warnings to Bình Dương province’s leaders

Trần Văn Nam

HÀ NỘI – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on June 18 decided disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Bình Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of the province.

At a meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng considering a proposal put forward by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat held that the Standing Board of the Bình Dương Provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure and the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated centralised democracy principles, loosened leadership resulting in several Party units and members violating the Party's regulations and the State's laws on the use and management of public land, capital and assets under the management of the provincial Party Committee, causing serious consequences and significant losses to the State budget.

According to the Secretariat, Trần Văn Nam, in his capacity as member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, head of the provincial delegation of deputies to the 14th National Assembly, was responsible for violations and shortcomings committed by the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure.

Phạm Văn Cành, when holding the position of Permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee; and Trần Thanh Liêm, when working as Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, violated principles of centralised democracy and took direct responsibilities for the wrongdoings that caused State asset losses.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thanh Trúc and the provincial Chief Inspector Trần Xuân Lâm were also involved in the above-said wrongdoings.

Violations by these collectives and individuals were extremely serious, causing huge losses to the Party and State's budget, damaging the reputation of the provincial Party organisation and administration and causing public concern, the Politburo and the Secretariat concluded.

The Politburo decided to give a warning as a disciplinary measure against the Standing Board of the Bình Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure. The Secretariat also issued a warning to the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure.

The Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee consider imposing a disciplinary measure against Trần Văn Nam.

The Secretariat also decided to dismiss Phạm Văn Cành, Trần Thanh Liêm, Nguyễn Thanh Trúc and Trần Thanh Lâm from all Party positions. VNS