PM: Việt Nam encourages Singaporean firms to do business in country

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính receives the visiting Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam will continue offering all possible support to and encouraging Singaporean firms to enhance investment and trade in the country, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on Việt Nam visit from June 20-23, Chính hailed Singapore as one of the top investors in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese PM suggested both sides actively seek new and creative ways in important areas, and soon hold a meeting of a working group to discuss digital economic cooperation.

To effectively boost trade in a balanced manner, Chính proposed Singapore create more favourable conditions for the import and distribution of several Việt Nam's key goods in the country, including agro-fisheries, processed food, apparel, footwear, new industrial goods such as electric automobiles, electric cable lines, wooden furniture.

He urged stepping up negotiations and signing of agreements to mutually recognise quarantine standards in agro-fisheries and processed food. He also proposed effectively realising specific terms in Việt Nam – Singapore economic connectivity agreement.

Speaking highly of Singapore's joint work to offer support to Vietnamese citizens living and studying in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic, he suggested Singapore share its experience in applying modern technology in tracing, testing and treating COVID-19 cases, boost cooperation in accessing safe and effective vaccines, as well as establish a working group to discuss mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, thus facilitating travel and resuming commercial flights when conditions allow.

The Singaporean FM affirmed that Singapore will actively promote issues of Việt Nam's interest, including trade, investment, digital economy, pandemic response and access to vaccines.

On the East Sea issue, he stated that Singapore attaches importance to ensuring peace, stability, maritime and aviation security and freedom in the East Sea, and rules-based order, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Singaporean Foreign Ministry will actively work with the Vietnamese counterpart to implement leaders' directions, step up the widespread and substantial development of bilateral strategic partnership based on political trust and common benefits, he said.

On the occasion, Chính extended his regards to Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and wished to welcome him to Việt Nam soon. VNS