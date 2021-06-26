PM requests tighter information coordination to fight IUU fishing

The directive noted that on October 23, 2017, the European Commission (EC) issued a "yellow card" warning against seafood exploited by Vietnam and exported to the EU, as the country's fishing vessels and fishermen violated IUU fishing regulations.

To get the yellow card removed, the Prime Minister has directed ministries, sectors and the People's Committees of 28 coastal localities to take drastic measures to fight IUU fishing, which has been acknowledged by the commission.

However, the commission assessed that some works are still slow, pointing its finger to the complex developments of Vietnamese fishing vessels' violations in foreign waters.

One of the root causes of the situation is the loose coordination between ministries, sectors and the People's Committees of those localities in exchanging information, detecting, preventing, investigating and promptly handling violations, the commission highlighted.

Therefore, the Government leader urged the tighter coordination which needs to ensure the abidance by the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was requested to provide information on the management over offshore fishing vessels and fishermen, and the Ministry of Defense, on the outcomes of patrols at bordering, overlapping and disputed sea areas that have not yet been demarcated between Vietnam and other countries.

The Government leader also asked the Ministry of Public Security to provide information on the situation and results of investigation and handling of cases showing signs of organizing, brokering, or luring up Vietnamese people and fishing vessels to conduct illegal fishing in foreign waters, or illegally bringing fishing vessels and fishermen back to the country.

The Foreign Ministry was required to provide information on the negotiations on sea border demarcation between Vietnam and other countries, as well as the results of the struggles to ensure legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen detained by foreign authorities, while the Ministry of Information and Communication should disseminate knowledge and laws to encourage fishermen not to violate foreign waters.

The People Committees of 28 coastal provinces and cities need to update information on the registration of fishing vessels and the installation of satellite geo-positioning devices.

Source: VNA