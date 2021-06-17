Pfizer vaccine only supplied via deals with gov’t, first shipment to Việt Nam in July: Representative

HÀ NỘI — The genuine Pfizer vaccine is only supplied via bilateral deals with Governments, said John Paul Pullicino, Chief Representative of Pfizer Vietnam, during an online training session for a Government market watchdog on Wednesday.
The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Việt Nam Directorate of Market Surveillance, the US Homeland Security Investigations and Pfizer Vietnam. It was held to help the officers distinguish genuine and counterfeit vaccine products ahead of the upcoming shipment.
Pullicino said Pfizer recently struck a deal with the Vietnamese Government to provide 31 million doses.
On June 12, the Health Ministry's Drug Administration granted conditional approval of Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in the country.
Its delivery is scheduled for the third and fourth quarters. The first shipment could arrive in Việt Nam in July, he noted.
Vanessa Piepenburg, representative of global security for Pfizer Singapore, said authentic Pfizer vaccines are held in small colourless glass bottles with a volume of 2ml. Each has six doses.
In almost all countries, it is labelled Pfizer & BioNTech. While in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (China), it will be Fosun and BioNTech.
At present, this type of vaccine has yet to be available for commercial orders and any commercial transactions involving private entities are illegal. It is only transported to recipient countries from Brussels, not India or China, and would not be shipped in individual doses, she said.
The Pfizer representatives also vowed to form partnerships with alliances against fake goods and legal enforcement forces to ensure security for their product.
Trần Hữu Linh, director of the Directorate of Market Surveillance, praised the efforts by Pfizer to share information regarding the vaccine to the Vietnamese law enforcement, especially amid the current global shortage which is a ripe environment for scams. — VNS
- Political Corruption, is It in the Stars? -- Saturn Oppose Neptune, August 18, 2006 - July 10, 2007
- Democrats Will Not Win House, Republicans Will Lose It
- Land of Morning Calm - 50 Years Later
- MOVING TO CANADA IS A JOKE...The Economic, Military, and Social Integration of North America
- Buyer-Seller Relationships - The ABCs of Success
- The Fear and Misunderstanding in Censorship
- How Trump's Tariffs Are Creating Jobs — For Canadians
- The Controversy of Viagra(r) (Sildenafil Citrate), Other ED Medications, and Their Generic Counterpa
- "Things Just Ain't the Same": Hip-Hop's Reconstruction of the Gangster Rap Identity
- Michael Moore: It is Your Prescription for America that is "Sicko"
- BMW's New CEO Has to Catch Up to Tesla
- Ethanol, Fertilizer & Higher Natural Gas Prices
Pfizer vaccine only supplied via deals with gov't, first shipment to Việt Nam in July: Representative have 479 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.