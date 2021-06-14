Party leader in talks with Sri Lankan president

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds a phone tallk with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Sri Lanka have agreed to continue building stronger bilateral ties as both countries recover from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was reached during a phone call between Party chief Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday.

The Vietnamese leader said Việt Nam is willing to work with Sri Lanka in the fight against COVID-19.

The two countries will take measures to boost ties and work together at regional and international forums as well as to promote ties in trades, investment, defence and the fight against climate change. — VNS