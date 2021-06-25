Ninth Moscow Conference on International Security held

The two-day event saw the participation of representatives from over 100 countries and international organizations.

At the opening ceremony, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory video messages to the conference.

The conference consists of five plenary sessions, namely the "Strategic Stability: Conversions and prospects", "Asia-Pacific in the global political background", "Military and technical cooperation between Russia and Middle Eastern and African countries", "Military activities handle threats and challenges in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere", and "European security: Trends and prospects."

In addition, the conference includes two special workshops, "The Role of Defense Agencies in the Fight against Covid-19" and "The Information Security: Issues and Solutions."

Delivering a speech at the second plenary session of the conference, Vietnamese Minister of National Defense and head of the Vietnamese delegation Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang affirmed that peace, cooperation, and development have been trending across the globe since 1945. He stressed the significant role of regional multilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+), in maintaining regional peace and security.

Vietnam appreciates Russia's role in the region, especially in cooperation within the ADMM+, as well as proposals for multilateral cooperation between the country and ASEAN like the ASEAN-Russia Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting and the ASEAN – Russia joint naval exercise.

He affirmed that Vietnam will maintain its defence policy of peace and self-defence, and resolutely and persistently address all disputes and conflicts, including the East Sea dispute, by peaceful measures and in line with international law and regional conventions.

The country will also play a more active role in cooperation with foreign countries, including Russia, to protect a peaceful and stable environment for national development and people’s lives, he added.

