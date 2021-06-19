Ninh Thuận develops more grape varieties

Table grape variety NH 01 – 152 being grown in Ninh Thuận Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành

NINH THUẬN – The south-central province of Ninh Thuận is speeding up research into and creation of new grape varieties, especially for making wine, with high yields and quality.

The county's largest grape producing province has favourable weather and soil for growing grapes, and has more than 1,200ha under the fruit and an annual output of 30,000 tonnes.

Most of the varieties are table grapes.

Farmers in the province grow mostly two table grape varieties – Red cardinal and NH 01 – 48, with the former accounting for 80 per cent of the province's grape growing area.

Though demand for producing wine in the province and neighbouring provinces is high, wine grape varieties account for only a small area.

To meet the demand for wine grapes, the province People's Committee has instructed the Nha Hố Research Institute for Cotton and Agriculture Development to preserve a gene database of 143 grape varieties.

From the database the institute has selected many high-yield and -quality wine grape varieties that can grow well in the province and cultivates them.

Phan Công Kiên, deputy head of the institute, said: "The institute has transferred three types of wine grape varieties for cultivating on a commercial purpose so far, " referring to NH02 – 90 and NH02-97 for producing red wine and NH02-37 for producing white wine.

NH02 – 90, Syrah grape has been recognised for commercial cultivation by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It is highly resistant to diseases, adapts to dry and hot weather, has an average yield of 12 – 16 tonnes per hectare per crop, and is appropriate for making wine.

The other two are in the process of completing procedures for recognition under the Cultivation Law for commercial cultivation.

Kiên said the three could be grown in many soil types.

"The institute is also growing on a pilot basis other wine grape varieties like NH02- 66, NH02 – 137 and NH02-145."

Thạch Vũ Vương in Ninh Phước District's Phước Thuận Commune is growing the NH02 – 90 Syrah grape on one hectare under a contract with a wine company in Đà Lạt City.

He has been taught the growing techniques by the institute, he said.

The cost of growing Syrah grape is around VNĐ400 million (US$17,400) per hectare, the same as other grape varieties, he said.

Growing it is not difficult, but growers have to strictly follow certain techniques to get a high yield and quality, he said.

He harvests three crops a year with an average yield of 15 tonnes per crop, earning VNĐ225 million ($9,800) each time, he said.

Many grape farmers in the province have tied up with wine companies to grow Syrah grape.

Đặng Kim Cương, director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said to increase the value of grapes his agency would continue to work with research institutes and agencies to create new varieties, including table and wine grapes resistant to pests and have high yield and quality.

Besides producing table grapes, the province is focusing on research into making other products from the fruit, he added.

The department is working with localities to create plans and zoning areas for growing wine grapes to ensure steady supply.

It is also mobilising investments and creating conditions for farmers to sign contracts with companies and co-operatives to grow grapes and produce wine under value chains. – VNS