Ninh Thuan boosts education, health service quality

Change in education quality

According to a representative of the Ninh Thuan Department of Education and Training, the quality of education in the province has undergone profound change, with 99.9 percent of children completing primary school and 99.5 graduating from secondary school. The rate of high school students passing university and college entrance exams is also increasing annually. Special emphasis has been placed on vocational education and career orientation after secondary school, improving the training quality of highly skilled human resources.

Educational facilities have been improved

The education and training sector has updated and upgraded training programs in line with the requirements of the labor market, associating vocational training with the demand of business. Some professional organizations have provided internships to improve professional skills based on the industrial style at enterprises inside and outside of the province.

Local education and training has also benefitted from private sector sponsorship with funding of hundreds of billions of dong to build school facilities. The non-public education model from preschool to high school has also contributed to building a national standard school system, meeting the learning needs of students, reducing the pressure on public schools, and improving the quality of teaching and learning towards international integration.

Improving health services

In addition to education, Ninh Thuan's health sector has made significant progress, focusing on solutions to improve the capacity and quality of examinations and treatment at medical facilities. It has also invested in facilities, medical equipment, application and transfer of specialized and new techniques, and adopted policies to attract and train human resources, especially specialized doctors.

Intervention in pediatric heart disease

Doctor Le Vu Chuong, Director of Ninh Thuan Department of Health, reported that the bed occupancy rate of provincial hospitals is on average over 90 percent, topping 100 percent at the Provincial General Hospital and Hospital of Traditional Medicine.

In particular, through Project 1816, the Provincial General Hospital has coordinated with centrally-governed hospitals to apply more than 300 techniques in examination and treatment. It has also been approved by the Department of Health to use an additional 3,185 lists of techniques, raising the total number of techniques assigned by the Ministry of Health to 57.8 percent.

Doctors in the province have mastered difficult techniques of interventional cardiology; treatment of liver cancer using the TOCE method and RFA electrocautery treatment; knee and hip replacement surgery; treatment of cerebral stroke; Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP); laparoscopic surgery for colon cancer; urological endoscopic techniques; HDF continuous dialysis technique; invasive arterial blood pressure measurement in neonates, and more.

In addition to improving the quality of examination and treatment, hospitals have been effectively implementing innovation and patient satisfaction goals. Quality testing has rated nine of 11 provincial hospitals as being on a good level, no hospitals were rated poor, and patient satisfaction with service quality has improved significantly to 84.4 percent.

Xuyen Chi