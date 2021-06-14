Nghệ An COVID-19 patient suspected of failing to declare travel history honestly

Part of Hà Huy Tập Ward in Vinh City, the central province of Nghệ An is under lockdown as a hair dresser renting a house in the area was confirmed to get COVID-19 on Mondau. VNA/VNS Photo

NGHỆ AN — Vinh City Police in the central province of Nghệ An on Monday morning launched criminal proceedings against a 22-year-old hairdresser who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on the same day but did not co-operate with authorities when providing her personal contact and travelling history.

She was the first COVID-19 case reported in the province after it had gone 38 straight days without community cases.

The woman from Sơn Trường Commune, Hương Sơn District in the central province of Hà Tĩnh lives on Hà Huy Tập Street in Vinh City.

She reportedly had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in Hà Tĩnh Province.

Despite visiting places across Vinh City, she failed to provide honest information to authorities, hindering efforts to trace suspected cases and isolate affected areas.

Information technological tools were used to identify places the woman visited in the last few days. Authorities found many differences between her actual travel history and what she declared earlier.

More than 100 police officers and other forces are at checkpoints to isolate part of Hà Huy Tập Ward while health workers are testing residents living in the area the woman lives in. — VNS