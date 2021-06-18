New Covid-19 infections rise by 62

The Saigon Times

Competent forces remove a Covid-19 checkpoint in Ha Tinh City, Ha Tinh Province today, June 18. The Ministry of Health reported 62 new Covid-19 cases this evening – PHOTO: MOH

HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported 62 new Covid-19 cases this evening, June 18, including three imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam from overseas.

As for the 59 remaining patients who caught the disease through community transmission, HCMC still accounted for the most at 30 cases, Bac Giang reported 19 cases, and Bac Ninh had six. In addition, three cases were recorded in Ha Tinh and one in Hoa Binh.

Besides this, 80 coronavirus patients in the country were declared free of the virus today, raising the country's recoveries to 4,733 cases up to now.

Also in the day, the anti-Covid-19 steering committee of An Lac Ward in HCMC's Binh Tan District decided to lock down the headquarters of the An Lac Ward People's Committee starting from today until further notice due to a coronavirus case, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

During the lockdown period, the authorities asked employees not to get out of the lockdown area, except for those in need of medical check-ups and treatment. Or else, violators would be tackled in the line with prevailing regulations.

In another development, Ha Tinh City in the north-central province of Ha Tinh removed Covid-19 checkpoints in the city this afternoon, as the Covid-19 situation in the city has been put under control after the 10-day social distancing period in line with the prime minister's Directive 16. Accordingly, vehicles now can enter and exit the city as normal.

The city will switch to social distancing measures as regulated in the prime minister's Directive 15, relaxing restrictions on some services.

Under Directive 15, events gathering more than 20 people and large gatherings of over 10 people outside office buildings, schools, hospitals are banned. People are required to keep at least two meters away from others in public places. Also, non-essential services have to shut down.

