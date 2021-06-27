New Covid-19 cases surge by 197

The Saigon Times

Residents in HCMC have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. HCMC accounted for more than half of the new Covid-19 cases that the Ministry of Health reported this evening – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening confirmed 197 new Covid-19 cases, including 188 domestic infections and nine imported cases, sending the country's Covid-19 tally to 15,643.

Thus, Vietnam had 323 new Covid-19 cases today, including 284 cases detected at quarantine facilities and in areas under lockdown.

Among the new locally-transmitted cases, 95 were reported in HCMC, 36 in Binh Duong, 15 each in Bac Giang and Quang Ngai, and eight in Phu Yen. As such, HCMC alone had 200 cases today.

In addition, Hung Yen recorded seven domestic cases, Bac Ninh had six, Nghe An confirmed four and Danang reported two.

Meanwhile, the imported cases were found in Kien Giang, Tay Ninh and Khanh Hoa.

The Bac Giang Center for Disease Control today updated 45 cases detected earlier to the national Covid-19 tally system.

Today, 182 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has also reported that a 53-year-old Covid-19 patient died on June 25, a day after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, a resident of HCMC's Binh Tan District, was transferred from the Binh Tan District Hospital to Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital on June 24.

However, her condition worsened quickly and died of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, septic shock and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

This is the 41st Covid-19 death in Vietnam during the fourth Covid-19 wave, which started on April 27, and the 76th since the pandemic broke out in the country.

In Binh Dinh, restaurants, food stalls, eateries and coffee shops will offer takeaway services only from 0 a.m. on June 29 instead of providing in-person services to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Provincial vice chairman Lam Hai Giang said following the provincial Department of Health’s proposal, the province has banned gatherings of 10 people and over in public places and passenger transport services from other provinces to Nhon Chau Commune of Quy Nhon City.

The competent agencies must strictly control quarantined people and impose heavy sanctions on those violating the anti-pandemic regulations. Additionally, makeshift markets encroaching on sidewalks must be suspended.

All drivers and driving assistants of vehicles from HCMC, Danang, Binh Duong, Long An, Phu Yen, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Quang Ngai and areas practicing social distancing to Binh Dinh must make health declarations and have certificates proving that they test negative for Covid-19 within three days before they enter the province.

In related news, Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province today proposed suspending makeshift markets after detecting Covid-19 cases linked to Hoc Mon wholesale market in HCMC.

The case is a pork trader who daily travels between Hoc Mon wholesale market and his house in Tam Hiep Ward, Bien Hoa City.

On the same day, the Thong Nhat District government held an urgent meeting after several suspected Covid-19 cases in the district were found to be linked to Hoc Mon wholesale market. Accordingly, all restaurants, eateries and coffee shops must not offer dine-in services and a Covid-19 checkpoint would be established at Dau Giay wholesale market.

New Covid-19 cases surge by 197 have 607 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.