National Assembly Standing Committee’s 57th meeting wraps up

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ concludes the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 57th meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up on Tuesday after one and a half days of sitting.

Closing the meeting, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said that the committee completed all the set agenda by debating six issues and adopting one resolution on personnel work.

He asked relevant agencies and organisations as well as individuals to, right after the meeting, promptly acquire ideas given at the meeting and conclusions of the NA Standing Committee on particular issues to complete a report to be submitted to the 15th NA at its first plenary session.

As scheduled, the 15th legislature will convene a preparatory meeting before opening the first plenary session on July 20, he noted, stressing that successfully organising the session is the most important task.

After the 57th meeting, the NA Standing Committee will sit for another meeting to finalise the remaining contents to be debated at the first plenary session of the 15th NA, including issues related to five-year plans such as those on socio-economic development, budget-finance, and middle-term public investment.

The Government has also proposed adding two national target programmes on new-style rural area building and sustainable poverty reduction and social welfare to the agenda of the upcoming session.

Earlier the same day, the committee discussed a report on implementation results of the socio-economic development and State budget plans in the first six months of the year and solutions for the implementation in the last half of the year. — VNS