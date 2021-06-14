NA Chairman urges stepping up vaccine strategy

- Artists honour frontline forces battling pandemic
HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has urged stepping up the vaccine strategy with a specific roadmap and measures to achieve herd immunity, thus laying an important foundation to catch up with the global economy.
Chairing a working session with permanent members of the NA Committee on Social Affairs and several NA organs in Hà Nội on Sunday, Huệ urged the Government to review the efficiency of support packages for laid-off workers and those hit by COVID-19 pandemic to report to the NA in the next meeting.
He reiterated the Politburo's stance on continuing to realise the dual goals of fighting the pandemic and ensuring macro-economic stability and the safety of finance-banking and public debts.
The leader suggested continuing with the 5K+technology message, considering vaccination a strategy; and enhancing international cooperation in seeking vaccine supplies.
In order to effectively perform socio-economic development policies and provide support for those hit by the pandemic, Huệ asked the Government to soon issue a growth scenario, accelerate the disbursement of public investment, continue improving the business environment, developing the private and digital economy, and stimulating domestic demand while boosting collaboration to effectively direct fiscal-monetary policy, and soon make the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress a reality.
Lawmakers reported that the NA and its Standing Committee issued nine resolutions and documents to ease difficulties amid the pandemic.
As a result, payment of VNĐ99.2 trillion (US$4.3 billion) worth of added value tax, corporate and individual income tax, land lease for 57,000 business households and 128,600 firms has been extended, along with VNĐ19.3 trillion in special consumption tax for automobiles last year. — VNS
