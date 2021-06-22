Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, Commander of MR4 hosted the reception for the Deputy Health Minister.
To ensure the effectiveness of the upcoming nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the MoH worked with the Ministry of National Defense to set up warehouses to preserve COVID-19 vaccines.
Under the direction of the Defense Ministry, the MR4 Command conducted surveys and asked leaders of its affiliated units to be ready to store COVID-19 vaccines in their warehouses.
After the survey, functional agencies will propose to choose adequate locations, facilities, and equipment to meet the technical regulations of the MoH.
In addition, responsible officers and staff should be equipped with technical information to meet the storage requirements.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar inspects COVID-19 vaccination arrangements at Manipal Hospital
- Rwanda improves capacity for COVID-19 vaccine storage
- CA Residents 65 And Older Can Now Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
- The Covid-19 vaccine creates its own hurdles in the race to inoculate everyone
- Hospitals thought they'd see Covid-19 vaccine shortages. Sometimes, they have to throw away doses
- COVID-19 vaccine in warp speed
- AAP government will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhi people if Centre fails to do so, say CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Celebi Aviation operationally ready to handle COVID-19 vaccines
- Celebi Aviation operationally ready to handle Covid-19 vaccines: Company
- Lending Hands: Big Tech Pulls Strings as US Pushes Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
MoH inspects COVID-19 vaccine storage facilities in MR4 have 217 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.