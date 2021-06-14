Military youth present medical supplies to frontline anti-pandemic forces

The mission included representatives from the Military Youth Board, the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Students’ Association, youth chapters of the Vietnam People's Navy, Viettel-CHT Company Limited under the Military-Run Telecommunication and Industry Group (Viettel), Command 86, the Department of Finance under the Ministry of National Defense, and the General Department of Defense Industry.

At the event, the mission presented 20 water filters, 160 electric fans, 19,500 different kinds of face masks, 2,000 pairs of gloves, 1,200 pieces of protective clothing, 100 bottles of hand sanitizer, 500 face shields, 1,000 boxes of food and 500 boxes of instant noodles to forces in action in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the Government's call, young people in the military have texted more than 100,000 messages to donated more than VND 1 billion to the National COVID Vaccine Fund.

Recently, members of the Youth Chapter, Trade Union and Women's Union Chapter of Military Region 7 donated medical supplies and necessities, worth around 2.5 billion VND in total, to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in localities in the region.

Earlier, many military young people volunteered to cooperate with other forces to combat the pandemic in the pandemic hotbeds of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.

These practical deeds were part of the activities in response to the Youth Volunteer Summer Campaign 2021 and "Military youth join hands to combat COVID-19" movement. They have not only shown military youth's responsibility for the community, but also contributed to enriching the tradition of the Vietnamese youth.

Translated by Chung Anh