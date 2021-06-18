Menas Mall to hold blood donation program in July
The Saigon Times
|The Menas Saigon Airport shopping mall – PHOTO: MENAS SAIGON AIRPORT
HCMC – The Menas Saigon Airport shopping mall in Tan Binh District, HCMC, will organize a blood donation program next month.
HCMC is facing a shortage of blood supply, which has become more serious during the Covid-19 pandemic. The local authorities have banned large gatherings to curb the spread of the pandemic, forcing many organizers to cancel or postpone their blood donation programs.
To help address the blood shortage, especially in this critical situation, Menas Saigon Airport has called on its employees and others to donate blood, which can help them improve their immune system and also save lives.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. on July 1 at the Menas Saigon Airport building, No. 60A Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC.
The donors and organizers will have to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures during the event.
For registration, visit https://bit.ly/3xoPciX or call 0833.588989.
- For six decades, 'the man with the golden arm' donated blood — and saved 2.4 million babies
- Here's why I'm donating my body to science
- Hundreds of shoppers stuff Oak Park, Independence malls for Build-A-Bear special
- In brief: Walnut Creek shop’s ‘Christmas in July’ sale coming up
- Meet The New Mavericks: An Inside Look At America’s Drone Training Program
- More than 40 Sacramento restaurants opened since July. Here’s what to know about each
- Business People: Sunday, July 7
- Barrington chamber to hold 'Christmas in July' food drive
- Novel program gives homeless people jobs in apartment buildings -- and housing, too
- Ahmedabad Branch of WIRC of ICAI to celebrate CA Day
- Cops breathalyze customers in Sacramento bars once a month. Here’s why
- Former Grange chef set to open swanky restaurant next to Golden 1 Center
Menas Mall to hold blood donation program in July have 296 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.