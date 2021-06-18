Medical worker in HCMC infected with Covid-19

Trung Vuong Hospital in HCMC. A male nurse of the hospital has been found to be infected with Covid-19 – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – A male nurse of the HCMC-based Trung Vuong Hospital has been found to be infected with Covid-19, a representative of the hospital said this afternoon, June 18.

The hospital discovered the nurse, who works at the hospital's Department of Orthopedics, was infected with the disease after it performed a Covid-19 test for all of its employees.

The hospital reported the case to the HCMC Center for Disease Control and is discussing response measures, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Earlier, a married couple went to the hospital on June 8 for a medical check-up. After they declared their health status, the medical workers suspected they might have been exposed to the coronavirus and decided to take them to a quarantine zone for a Covid-19 screening test.

Their results came out positive on June 9. They were sent to the Can Gio Covid-19 treatment hospital in Can Gio District.

In a related development, Tang Chi Thuong, deputy director of the HCMC Department of Health, said on June 17 that the department decided to convert the Trung Vuong Hospital into a Covid-19 treatment one.

The Trung Vuong Covid-19 treatment hospital has 1,000 beds, including 100 for intensive care treatment.

