MARINELA PETKOVA, Ambassador of Bulgaria (22/6)

Marinela Petkova , Ambassador of Bulgaria
It is my distinct honour to extend heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of Việt Nam News , as well as wishes for continued success in its highly responsible mission to report on the dynamic developments in Việt Nam and around the world.
The broad coverage in English language of domestic and international events in all areas of public interest provides an important insight for the foreign friends of Việt Nam, and is especially relevant for the routine work of the Bulgarian Embassy in Việt Nam.
Việt Nam News has always been a staunch partner of the Bulgarian Embassy in Hà Nội, providing its valuable support to our mission in Vietnam to further develop the bilateral partnership.
In my personal experience, the Embassy's cooperation with Việt Nam News , and also via the Vietnam News Agency, has been a most fruitful one. We highly appreciate the coverage provided on major milestones of Bulgaria-Vietnam relations, and especially our successful collaboration to mark in Việt Nam the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Bulgaria and Việt Nam in 2020.
I would like to take this pleasant opportunity to extend to you and to the team of Việt Nam News best wishes for health, happiness and further professional successes.
- U.S. Diplomats Struggle to Defend Democracy Abroad Amid Crises at Home
- TUI cancels more holidays to Greece, Spain and Italy until July at the earliest amid uncertainty over travel green list
- Hoi An among 10 cheapest global tourist destinations
- Atalanta and Sassuolo inspired Italy's transformation
- US changes vote on UN resolution against Cuba embargo
- Kate Hudson Was Destined For Hollywood Greatness. Then She Pivoted To Leggings.
- Nikki Haley Falls to the Back of the GOP Pack in 2024 Straw Poll
- Central African Republic’s New PM Appeals for French, EU Support After Paris Cancels Training Deal
- Here's what could happen next as milestone Amazon union vote ends
MARINELA PETKOVA, Ambassador of Bulgaria (22/6) have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.