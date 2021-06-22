MARINELA PETKOVA, Ambassador of Bulgaria (22/6)

Marinela Petkova , Ambassador of Bulgaria

It is my distinct honour to extend heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of Việt Nam News , as well as wishes for continued success in its highly responsible mission to report on the dynamic developments in Việt Nam and around the world.

Marinela Petkova, Ambassador of Bulgaria. Courtesy Photo of the embassy

The broad coverage in English language of domestic and international events in all areas of public interest provides an important insight for the foreign friends of Việt Nam, and is especially relevant for the routine work of the Bulgarian Embassy in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam News has always been a staunch partner of the Bulgarian Embassy in Hà Nội, providing its valuable support to our mission in Vietnam to further develop the bilateral partnership.

In my personal experience, the Embassy's cooperation with Việt Nam News , and also via the Vietnam News Agency, has been a most fruitful one. We highly appreciate the coverage provided on major milestones of Bulgaria-Vietnam relations, and especially our successful collaboration to mark in Việt Nam the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Bulgaria and Việt Nam in 2020.

I would like to take this pleasant opportunity to extend to you and to the team of Việt Nam News best wishes for health, happiness and further professional successes.