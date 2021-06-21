Leaders praise journalists on Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) chairs a meeting with press agencies on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day at the Government's Office on Sunday afternoon.— Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The press will be a bridge to inspire and build trust for the people to understand the Government's ideas, vision, strategies and actions, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

The PM was speaking on Sunday afternoon at the Government's Office when he chaired a meeting with leaders of media outlets to mark the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21).

"The mission of journalists is meaningful, proud and glorious, but also extremely arduous and hard,” Chính said.

The Government always appreciated, listened to, understood and shared with the press, he said.

"The Government wants to receive the support of journalists to build a Government of integrity, acting decisively, effectively, understanding the people and being close to the people, a Government doing all for the sake of the nation, the people and the interests of the people," he added.

The Government also respectfully remembered and expressed gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, to journalist-martyrs and many generations of journalists, who sacrificed for the country, the Party and the prosperity of the people, he said.

"In any period, journalists were always brave soldiers on all fronts," he said.

He said images of journalists braving dangers like natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic to bring the news to the public has become a familiar sight to all.

“We are proud and affirm that the Vietnamese revolutionary press has made an important contribution to our country’s position, potential and prestige like now,” he said.

Also on Sunday, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised media outlets and journalists for their hard work and contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview, the President stressed that since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Việt Nam, leaders of the Party, State and people across the country have realised the important and indispensable role of the press in the fight against COVID-19.

Reporters and cameramen of many media outlets have accurately and quickly conveyed the directions and decisions of the Party and State on disease prevention and control. They have accepted risks to work in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, such as pandemic hotspots like Đà Nẵng, Hải Dương, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh and HCM City, border areas and quarantine areas, he said.

The President said journalists had made their utmost efforts and braved great difficulties to work with COVID-19 prevention and control forces.

Their work has encouraged Party committees, local authorities, and people in pandemic-hit areas, helping increase their confidence in the Party and State's leadership to repel the pandemic and restore business and production, he said.

He took the occasion to congratulate reporters, editors and cameramen at media outlets nationwide, adding that they have contributed to the tradition of the Vietnamese revolutionary press founded and trained by President Hồ Chí Minh.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said currently, the country has 851 media outlets with about 50,000 people working, including 20,000 reporters. — VNS