Large-cap stocks drive VN-Index higher

The Saigon Times

An electronic board shows stock prices at a securities firm in HCMC. The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose by 0.74% on June 14 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Good performance of many largecaps pushed the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange up 0.74%, or 9.98 points, at 1,361.72 today, June 14.

At the close, the market breadth was positive with 202 gainers and 184 decliners. Trade volume totaled 775.7 million shares worth VND25.3 trillion changing hands, up 5.9% in volume and 6.6% in value from the previous session.

There were over 60.1 million shares valued at VND2.1 trillion traded in block deals.

Among key drivers of the main index, insurer BVH jumped by 4.7%, while gas firm GAS, housing firm VHM, fuel distributor PLX and property firm VIC maintained their growth momentum.

Many securities stocks, including SSI, AGR, APG, BSI and CTS, reported a strong rise of over 5%, contributing to the gain of the main index.

In the group of speculative stocks, agricultural company HNG soared by 3.9% at the close and reported a matching volume of 29.6 million shares, while construction firm ROS and property developer FLC lost ground.

Many bank stocks such as BID, CTG, VCB, VPB, MBB and MSB ended in the red, but lender VPB was the most actively traded stock on the southern bourse with over 36 million shares changing hands.

With 117 winners and 97 losers, the HNX-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange advanced 2.32 points, or 0.73%, from the session earlier, at 319.01. Over 165 million shares worth VND3.9 trillion were traded at the close.

Lender SHB lost steam, but took the lead on the northern bourse by liquidity with over 19 million shares traded.

Petroleum stock PVS and securities firm SHS also attracted cash flow and finished the session up.

