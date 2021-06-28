Laos treasures ties with Vietnam: Lao Deputy PM

The statement was made by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Thongloun Sisoulith, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 28-29, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and their spouses.

This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-2026 tenure.

During his visit, Thongloun Sisoulith will meet with Vietnamese high-ranking leaders, and hold a dialogue at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) to reaffirm the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, according to the Lao Deputy PM.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, who is also head of the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, highlighted the mutual support of Vietnam and Laos in the pandemic combat.

Since the pandemic broke out, Vietnamese and Lao leaders have exchanged information and shown the closest and most timely cooperation in this regard, he added.

The Deputy PM appreciated Vietnam's medical supplies and dispatch of health experts, who stood side by side with their Lao colleagues in the fight, saying Vietnam's selfless support was in the spirit of fraternity.

Vietnam was also the first country to launch a special flight carrying medical supplies and experts to Laos when the second wave of the pandemic hit the country, he continued.

Apart from the mutual support of the two States, Vietnamese and Lao ministries, agencies, all-level authorities and localities have also assisted each other in COVID-19 prevention and control, he added.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune thanked the timely, valuable and effective assistance of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos, pledging that Laos will make the best use of Vietnam's financial aid and medical supplies.

Source: VNA