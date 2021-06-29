Lao leader visits Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics

Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith gives a speech at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) in Hà Nội during his official visit to Việt Nam, which concluded on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday spoke with officials, lecturers and students of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) that has helped to train many Party leaders of Laos.

Those who had undergone training at the academy had become valuable assets for the cause of national defence, construction and development in Laos as well as key personnel of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, he said.

The HCMA had significantly contributed to promoting the relationship between the two countries, the Lao leader stressed.

HCMA President Nguyễn Xuân Thắng said, assigned by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State, the academy admitted nearly 500 Lao officials for training courses each year.

The HCMA would step up cooperation in the training of officials, managers and scientists, and increase policy consultations with Lao agencies, firstly the National Academy of Politics and Public Administration of Laos, considering this a leading and important political task in international collaboration.

Accordingly, the two sides would focus on carrying out a project on studying the thoughts of President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane, and another building the Lao academy's office in Champasak Province.

He said the Lao people and government would never forget thousands of Vietnamese volunteers who crossed the Trường Sơn (Annamite Range) into Laos to help Lao people and soldiers during the most difficult and brutal stage of the country’s struggle against old and new enemies. On all battlefields, Lao and Vietnamese fighters fought side by side and their tremendous sacrifices helped found the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on December 2, 1975, breaking the shackles of colonialism on the country.

As the region enters a new age of fast-changing and at times unpredictable events, the tried-and-tested and time-honoured friendship between Laos and Việt Nam, more than ever, must become the cornerstone for the development of bilateral ties.

He stressed the importance of passing down the friendship to the new generations and continuing to strengthen the two country’s relationship.

The two countries will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship and Cooperation Agreements next year.

On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in coordination with the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and the HCMA organised a photo exhibition at the academy, featuring the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. – VNS