Korean centre launches design contest tu urge unity in COVID-19 fight

A design contest held by Korean Cultural Centre from June 12 to July 15. Photo Korean Cultural Centre

HÀ NỘI — The South Korean Cultural Centre and Korea Creative Content Agency have launched a design contest calling on people to stand united to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is held for people of all ages and aims to encourage them to create posters and illustrations which will convey hope for a bright future and encourage people to combat COVID-19.

“Việt Nam and Korea have been close partners in many different fields for nearly 30 years,” said Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Noh-wan.

“I believe that this contest will inspire the people of the two countries to continue being together to build a solid friendship relationship and to win COVID-19 together.”

Posters and illustrations should be new creations and not previously submitted to competitions or exhibited publicly.

The best entries will be honoured and shown at an exhibition in August at the Korea Cultural Centre at 49 Nguyễn Du Street.

The contest organisers will receive entries until July 15. Each contestant can send one work to the contest at email [email protected] .

The contestants are encouraged to make a video on their creative process but it is not required.

The prizes will include a Grand Prize worth VNĐ40 million (US$1,700); first, second and third prizes worth VNĐ25 million, 20 million and 10 million, respectively. Two extra prizes will win VNĐ5 million.

The contest aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Korean Culture and Information Service and the 15th year of the Korean Cultural Centre’s establishment in Việt Nam. VNS