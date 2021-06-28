Kindergarten teachers cooking meals for those in quarantine in Bắc Giang

Teachers provide meals at the concentrated isolation area in Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten. — Photo thanhnien.vn

BẮC GIANG — As Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten in Tân Yên District, Bắc Giang Province has been a COVID-19 quarantine area over the last month, many teachers there have become voluntary cooks.

Đào Thị Hằng, principal of the school, said teachers worked meticulously, providing nutritious and delicious meals for those who were undergoing quarantine at the school.

They were silently working in the kitchen, pouring their love into the meals, contributing to the country's goal of beating the COVID-19 pandemic.

At around 5.30am, while everyone was still asleep, teachers were in the school kitchen preparing breakfast. The day’s work was divided among 20 teachers. They worked together like a production line.

They had to count the number of meals, calculate the cost of ingredients, prepare ingredients, cook and divide the food into boxes.

After breakfast, they continued preparing lunch and then dinner. The end of a working day was usually at 7 or 8pm.

All housework, like taking care of the children, was taken on by husbands and grandparents, even neighbours. They wanted to spend their efforts for the community’s pandemic battle.

To ensure safe and hygienic food, since the school became an isolation area, the management board signed a contract with local clean food suppliers.

In addition to 20 teachers in the cooking team, some others who were not on the list still occasionally joined in enthusiastically.

“We change the menu every day, including dessert. All foods are sampled daily to check safety,” Hằng said.

"We are also open to receiving comments from everyone in the quarantine area to adjust the meals to be more suitable and delicious."

"There are elderly people who have toothaches and can’t eat rice, so we also provide porridge. In case someone has a special diet, we also give them separate meals."

Meals at the isolation area of Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten always receive positive feedback and praise from everyone. Most of those in quarantine area were in stable health.

In addition to funds contributed by quarantined citizens, the quarantine area also received support from local social groups and organisations, as well as individuals who supply free vegetables and rice.

One person in quarantine said: "Since entering the isolation area, I see that the meals cooked by the teachers are always full of nutrients, the dishes are changed daily, so they are very tasty.

"Thanks to good meals and regular rest, I feel that I am stronger than before, even gaining weight.

"On behalf of those who are quarantined at Cao Thượng Town’s kindergarten, I would like to thank the teachers who gave us meals full of love." — VNS