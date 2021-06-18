Japfa Vietnam donates $1 million to the COVID-19 vaccine fund

Representatives of Japfa Vietnam handed over US$1 million to the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front on Thursday. — Photo Japfa Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — Japfa Vietnam handed over US$1 million to the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to contribute to the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, working with the Vietnamese Government to accelerate vaccination for the people as a condition for economic recovery.

"We highly appreciate the initiative to establish the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund of the Vietnamese Government with a view to offering the vaccination to at least three-fourths of the population. With the commitment to doing sustainable business, we always stand with Việt Nam during these hard times to overcome the pandemic," said Arif Widjaja, General Director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam, at the ceremony.

"Việt Nam has always been among a few countries succeeding in containing the spread of COVID-19. I believe that Việt Nam will contain the spread of the pandemic and continue its high economic recovery momentum," added Widjaja.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum President of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến highly praised Japfa’s contribution. He also affirmed that the VFF would allocate the money for the right purposes and with practical efficiency.

"The money will be used to buy vaccines to serve people with free vaccinations, especially for the workers, the poor, the disadvantaged in the society, and the people in remote areas," said Chiến.

As part of Japfa Vietnam's corporate social responsibility commitment, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the company has undertaken many practical and timely activities to support farmers and areas hit hard by the pandemic. Specifically, Japfa Vietnam has donated three tons of chicken, 650kg of pork and 81,200 chicken eggs worth nearly VNĐ450 million to those fighting the pandemic on the front line and needy people nationwide. Particularly, in the context of the social distancing measures applied in HCM City, the Japfa Best brand of Japfa Vietnam has also received orders and offered home delivery service via Now and Grab apps to help customers restricted from going out for shopping, thus preventing the spread of the virus.

The company has strictly carried out pandemic prevention and control measures at its factories, farms and offices to protect the health of labourers and at the same time ensure stable production and business as planned. It also has disinfected its workplaces and asked all workers to wear face masks, wash their hands and take their temperature before entering their workplaces.

Entered Việt Nam since 1996, the company currently operates six animal feed production factories, over 300 livestock breeding farms and some 40 shops selling meat and processed foods under the Japfa Best brand. — VNS