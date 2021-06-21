Japan to continue assisting Việt Nam in COVID-19 vaccines

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ chairs talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Oshima Tadamori on Monday via online platform. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has reaffirmed that Việt Nam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance with high trust in its foreign policy.

During an online talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Oshima Tadamori on Monday, Huệ expressed support for Japan to make positive contributions to peace and development in the region and the world.

He thanked the Japanese Parliament, Government and people for supporting Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19, including sending 1 million doses of vaccines to the country on June 16 and promptly assisting Việt Nam in the implementation of vaccine strategy in key areas.

Tadamori thanked Việt Nam for sending medical masks to Japan last year when Japan faced the shortage of medical supplies as well as assisting the Japanese firms operating in the country.

Japan will continue working closely with international mechanisms and organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations and G7 countries to offer vaccines to countries worldwide, he said, adding that Japan will continue supporting the Vietnamese with COVID-19 vaccines, thus laying a groundwork for sustainable economic recovery and development, he said.

The top Vietnamese legislator expressed his wish to bolster economic connectivity and wished that Japan would continue enhancing bilateral coordination in labour and human resources development.

In order to increase ties between the two legislatures, Huệ proposed both sides enhance the sharing of experience to build a stable legal system and create an environment conducive to investors at home and abroad, including those from Japan.

On global issues, the two sides expressed appreciation for ASEAN's central role in settling regional and global issues. They affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea), abiding by law and peacefully settling disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also spoke highly of ASEAN's efforts in dealing with crisis in Myanmar. VNS