Information security risks for SMEs in 2021

Not only facing difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam will also face many information safety and data security risks this year. According to Kaspersky's report on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on SMEs in 2020, the epidemic has caused heavy damage to these businesses, so their investment in IT and information security is at risk of "freezing" or being reduced in 2021. Many micro-businesses and household-based businesses have no budget to hire information security personnel. The risk of information and data insecurity will continue to be a concern of SMEs this year. Ransomware – malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for your system to work again – flourished in 2020. However, the level of knowledge and vigilance about this type of malware among SMEs is still very limited. A report by Coveware shows that ransomware 'favors' SMEs with fewer than 100 employees when the number of attacks on this group accounted for 55%. The vast majority of SME victims of ransomware tended to pay a ransom to get back important data. A new feature of 'Ransomware 2.0' is that they not only…

