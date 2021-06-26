Hung Thinh Corporation indefatigably contributes to community's development

By Hoang Bao

Hung Thinh Corporation donates VND50 billion for the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to buy Covid-19 vaccines – PHOTOS: HUNG THINH CORPORATION

HCMC – Hung Thinh Corporation has wholeheartedly contributed to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and supported the community after the pandemic broke out early last year.

Contributions to the Covid-19 fight

Hung Thinh Corporation has donated hundreds of billions of dong to the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020, responding to the call of the Government and local authorities.

Last year, the corporation was one of the grand pioneers in supporting communities affected by the pandemic. The corporation spent nearly VND50 billion to donate Covid-19 testing machines, mobile X-ray imaging machines and protective gear for frontline workers and provide necessities for doctors and nurses.

In total, the corporation donated over VND200 billion for charitable programs, including supporting people affected by Covid-19, victims of floods and storms in the central region, poor farmers and the fund for poor people.

The company's corporate social responsibility program further expands this year, as Hung Thinh Corporation has carried out many charitable programs costing hundreds of billions of dong.

In February 2021, through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC and the Committee for Mobilization, Reception and Distribution of the Fund for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control of HCMC, Hung Thinh Corporation donated a Covid-19 testing machine system worth nearly VND5.3 billion to the HCMC Center for Disease Control to help the city enhance its Covid-19 testing capacity.

In April 2021, Hung Thinh donated VND50 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC to buy Covid-19 vaccines, with an aim to help the city have sufficient vaccine supply.

The corporation has also decided to pay 100% of Covid-19 vaccination costs for the employees and their family members, including spouse, children and parents, proving the corporation's responsibility for the health of the employees. The corporation plans to buy and give up to 20,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its employees and their family members.

On May 27, Hung Thinh held a ceremony at the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Binh Dinh Province to donate money to the province for the purchase of 50,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

The corporation continued to donate VND24 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and VND5 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Lam Dong Province to help the two provinces buy Covid-19 vaccines and medical equipment.

Hung Thinh provides VND24 billion for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province

Also in May, the corporation gave VND1 billion to help the border guards of southwestern provinces such as Kien Giang, An Giang, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap and Long An to buy medical equipment and necessities.

These activities are part of Hung Thinh's program to provide funding for the purchase of 420,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, including 20,000 doses for the corporation and 400,000 doses for some cities and provinces.

Commenting on the corporation's community programs, Nguyen Dinh Trung, CEO of Hung Thinh Corporation, said: "I and over 4,000 employees have the same desire that the pioneers will join hands for the community."

Other contributions for the community

Besides support for the Covid-19 fight, Hung Thing has made significant contributions to many other community programs.

Early this year, the corporation contributed VND800 million for the repair of the Nursing Home for Old Artists in HCMC.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the corporation collaborated with the local authorities of Binh Dinh and Khanh Hoa provinces to organize the "Beloved Spring 2021" program, during which over 1,200 gift sets worth some VND800 million in total were given to poor people in the two provinces.

Late last year, Hung Thinh collaborated with the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports to grant 500 scholarships worth a total of VND125 million to disadvantaged children in the city.

Regarding contributions to the sport development, the corporation has been a sponsor for the national women's football team for many years.

The corporation has also provided financial assistance for activities and training of the national men's football team.

Moreover, through member companies, Hung Thinh Corporation has donated hundreds of billions of dong for TopenLand Binh Dinh football club, which is playing in V-League.

